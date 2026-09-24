GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

OpenAI

1. In our main story this morning, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has said a rogue OpenAI model bypassed safeguards during training and hacked a government health website.

Despite the hack happening in June, OpenAI did not raise the alarm with the Australian government until September, when it sent a message to a generic email inbox that is only checked once each day.

Metrolink

2. Metrolink officials have been “going around Europe for the last year” on the hunt for workers and engineers on the multibillion euro project.

Some 8,000 people are required to work on the 19-kilometre Dublin railway, which was described as a “humongous ask” for just one project during a construction summit in Croke Park.

Luas

3. Luas services are currently suspended through the city centre amid an ongoing power fault.

Services are suspended between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick.

Trump’s media ban

4. A US judge has ordered the Trump administration to immediately reinstate White House access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico, after their reporters were banned from the premises.

Judge Timothy Kelly found that the revocation of press passes “likely violated their constitutional due process rights”, according to the ruling.

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Mamdani

5. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said Irish people should decide for themselves on a united Ireland as he met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, telling reporters self-determination “should be extended to the Irish”.

“It is for them to decide, 26 plus six, what it answers,” the 34-year-old socialist mayor told reporters as he left the New York Irish Center in Long Island City.

Fianna Fáil

6. Fianna Fáil held an emergency meeting in Leinster House on Wednesday night amid frustration over Fine Gael politicians announcing details of a new sports grants scheme before it had been finalised.

It is understood that junior sports minister Charlie McConalogue told colleagues that the Community Sports Facilities Fund (CSFF) was still being worked on.

However, several Fine Gael politicians have already announced on social media that registration for the scheme will open next Monday.

Yamamori Izakaya

7. Yamamori Izakaya has confirmed that it will leave its George’s Street premises at the end of this year.

The Japanese restaurant and former late-night venue announced on Wednesday that its final day of trading at 12 South Great George’s Street will be 31 December.

Nations League

8. Ireland’s Nations League campaign kicks off this evening with the squad facing Kosovo away.

The conversation before the game this evening has been dominated by Ireland’s upcoming fixtures against Israel. David Sneyd tees up this evening’s match.

The Wargame

9. Carl Kinsella writes about Sky’s latest TV venture; The Wargame which sees former UK politicians play out various scenarios where Britain is under attack.

Given this is quite literally a war game being played by people who, in the very recent past, would have been the exact people who would have to figure it out if there really was a war, he asks: How is this allowed?