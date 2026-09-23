The two injured firefighters received treatment from paramedics at the scene. Alamy Stock Photo
Dublin

Two firefighters hospitalised after responding to house fire in Clondalkin

Dublin Fire Brigade had responded to reports of the ‘well-developed’ fire shortly after 1am on Tuesday.
8.24pm, 23 Sep 2026
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TWO FIREFIGHTERS WERE injured while responding to a house fire in Clondalkin in Dublin in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade had responded to reports of the “well-developed” fire shortly after 1am on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Gardaí also attended the scene, describing it as an “incident of criminal damage”.

The two injured firefighters received treatment from paramedics at the scene before they were brought to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The fire was extinguished and garda investigations into the matter are ongoing, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed.

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