More than 30 vehicles, including scramblers, e-bikes and scooters, seized by gardaí

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA have seized 36 vehicles, including scramblers, Surron e-bikes and scooters, in the Dublin region as part of Operation Meacán.

A garda spokesperson said the operation, which ran from 10 August to 24 September, focused on disrupting crime linked to these vehicles, improving road safety and removing unlawfully used vehicles from public roads in the south-east Dublin area.

Gardaí also seized drugs with an estimated street value of €137,800, including cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis.

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Fourteen premises were searched and €10,200 in cash was recovered.

The spokesperson said prosecutions or referrals to the Garda National Youth Diversion Bureau have commenced for all offences detected during the operation, including offences relating to robbery, criminal damage, theft, and dangerous driving.

“An Garda Síochána remains committed to working closely with local communities to address concerns about the unlawful use of scramblers, e-scooters and e-bikes and to enhance road safety for all road users,” they said.

An earlier garda statement listed the estimated street value as €37,800. This article has been updated to reflect a correction that the sum was €137,800.