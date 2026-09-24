Are you emotionally intelligent?

A STUDY FROM the University of Limerick (UL) has found that differences in emotional intelligence between men and women are more “complex than commonly assumed”.

Researchers looked at both general emotional intelligence – which is described as being able to “recognise and use your own and others’ emotions to solve problems” – and the ability to understand and regulate emotions.

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While women and girls were found to be better at recognising and understanding the emotions of others, the study also showed that men scored higher in terms of their own emotional regulation.

UL’s Dr Mary Hausfeld, who led the research, said that “there is no simple answer to the question of whether women or men are more emotionally intelligent”.

With that, we wanted to ask: Do you think that you are emotionally intelligent?

