The road is closed to facilitate a forensic examination, but local diversions are in place. Alamy Stock Photo
Fatal Crash

Man killed and woman airlifted to Beaumont after Cavan crash

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened on the N3 at Drummallaght just before 2pm today.
5.47pm, 10 Aug 2026
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A MAN WAS killed, and two other people were injured in a crash between Virginia and Cavan.

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened on the N3 at Drummallaght just before 2pm today.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was fatally injured. His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital.

The female passenger, also aged in her 60s, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The man driving the van sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cavan General Hospital.

The road is closed to facilitate a forensic examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who was travelling on the N3 between Virginia and Cavan today, particularly between 1pm and 2pm, to contact them.

They are seeking dashcam or other camera footage of the area during that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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