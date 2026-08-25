Gardaí recover 76 devices after tracing stolen mobile phone to Dublin city premises

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED 76 stolen phones and laptops after tracing one of the devices to a business in Dublin city centre.

They recovered 36 laptops and 40 phones after a search at a business premises in Dublin 1 on 20 August.

The devices recovered are undergoing technical examination with the aim of returning them to their rightful owners.

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The investigation was launched in July after gardaí traced a stolen phone to the premises and included collaboration with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GN ECB).

An Garda Síochána said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

They are advising anyone who has their phone stolen to immediately contact their service provider to block your SIM and 15-digit IMEI number.

They should report the theft to their local garda station including their phone details to aid gardaí with potential recovery of their device.