Barron Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
IRAN WAR

Secret Service aware of Iranian video threatening Barron Trump’s life

Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the president and family members.
2.14pm, 25 Aug 2026
5.1k
42

THE US SECRET Service has said it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a video which appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, president Donald Trump’s youngest son.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement.

“Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

Since the US-Israeli assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside members of his family, Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the president and family members.

The assassination came at the start of the war in Iran that Trump launched alongside Israel.

CNN previously reported that the Secret Service had knowledge of the Barron Trump threat.

Author
View 42 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
42 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie