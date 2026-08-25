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clonberne

Teenager in critical condition in hospital after single-vehicle crash in Galway on Saturday

Three other teenagers, who were in the car, were taken to hospital as a precaution.
1.41pm, 25 Aug 2026
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FOUR TEENAGERS WERE taken to hospital after a serious crash in Clonberne, Galway on Saturday. 

One of the boys, who is a boy in his teens and was travelling in the front seat of the car, remains in a critical condition with serious injuries in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. 

The three other teenagers, also boys in their teens, were brought to Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe as a precaution. 

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ballyedmond between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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