The toy company was founded in 1932 Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Have you ever owned a Lego set?

The Danish toy brand has launched hundreds of new products in the last six months alone.
10.31am, 25 Aug 2026
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DANISH TOY COMPANY Lego has reported a 32% jump in profits for the first half of 2026, in comparison to the same period last year.

Lego chief Niels Christiansen told Reuters that this increase was driven by many new products, which have attracted more customers and encouraged existing fans to buy more.

The brand is known for having an avid fan base spanning across different age groups and budgets – while limited-edition items and collaborations with other entertainment franchises have also made Lego popular among collectors.

In the first half of this year, the company launched more than 300 new sets in collaboration with the likes of Fifa, Pokémon and K-pop Demon Hunters.

So, we’re wondering: Have you ever owned a Lego set?


Poll Results:

Yes – I own multiple sets (1264)
I have in the past, but not any more (919)
I don't, but someone I live with does (312)
Yes – I have one or two sets (309)
No, and I don't plan to ever own Lego (208)
No, but I'd like to one day (31)

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