Family of sisters injured in M9 crash thank public for support as fundraiser nears €800k

THE FAMILY OF three women and a young boy injured in the M9 crash have thanked the public as their fundraiser is nearing €800,000 donated.

A statement on the GoFundMe page said the “kindness and generosity” shown to their family has been “truly overwhelming”.

“From everyone who has donated, shared the fundraiser, sent messages, kept us in their thoughts or supported us in any way, please know how much it means to all of us” it continued.

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The fundraiser, which was set up originally by their friend Bryan Curley, has raised almost €770,000.

Sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella, aged in their 30s, their younger sister Ella Hendricken, who is in her 20s, and their seven-year-old nephew were seriously injured after five boys crashed into their car going the wrong way down the M9 motorway.

The sisters’ family said their focus is on “being together as a family” and they won’t be sharing any further details at this stage, thanking the public for respecting their privacy.

They said seeing “so many people come together for the girls” has meant more than they can put into words, and they are grateful for people keeping the family in their thoughts.

If you would like to view the fundraiser, you can do so at this link, which takes you to the GoFundMe page.