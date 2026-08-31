Here's What Happened Today: Monday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#MESSI: Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.
#NEPAL: The death toll in the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet climbed past 900 on Monday, with more than 4,700 missing.
#NORTH CAROLINA: Tánaiste Simon Harris will represent the European Union at a two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in North Carolina.
#JORDAN: Iran attacked military targets in the Middle East on Monday in retaliation for the first American strikes on its territory in a month, in a fresh flare-up of the war that has engulfed the region.
The Traitors flag has been raised over Slane Castle once more, ushered in by the squawking of crows, the unloading of coffins, and the promise of four weeks of delicious mind games and murder.
A fresh crop of 23 players have landed for season two of The Traitors Ireland. The first season was a hit, clocking up more than 800,000 viewers on its most-watched episode.
Read more about the first episode of season two here.
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