Simon Harris to represent EU at G20 meeting of finance ministers and bank governors in US

TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS will represent the European Union at a two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in North Carolina.

Much like the EU presidency, the G20 presidency rotates annually among its members.

The US is hosting the meeting as part of its G20 presidency duties.

The G20 brings together 19 member countries, as well as two non-State participants – the EU and the African Union.

Meanwhile, Ireland currently holds the EU presidency, and as part of this, Harris will represent the EU, alongside President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, and EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

The G20 meetings will focus on the outlook for the global economy, with key issues such as energy security and financial and economic stability set to be discussed.

The meetings will also include discussions on the global economy, global imbalances, financial sector issues and sovereign debt infrastructure.

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During the two-day trip to Asheville, North Carolina, Harris will also hold bilateral meetings with ministers from G20 member states.

Ahead of travelling to North Carolina, Harris described the G20 as an “important inter-governmental forum where the world’s largest economies can exchange views and work towards international economic and financial stability”.

He added that holding the presidency of the EU “brings with it an important responsibility for Ireland”.

“At the G20, we will have the opportunity to articulate the EU’s position on some of the most significant economic and financial issues facing the global economy,” said Harris.

“Among these of course is energy security and ensuring we have secure and resilient energy supplies at a time of severe volatility caused by the conflict in the Middle East.”

Harris said he will also use his time in North Carolina to “meet bi-laterally with a number of my finance counterparts”.

“These engagements are an important opportunity to deepen relations with key international partners, exchange views on the challenges facing our economies and advance the EU’s priorities,” said Harris.

Meanwhile, Ireland is also invited as a guest country to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami in December at the invitation of the US.