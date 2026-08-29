Police remain at the scene. Alamy Stock Photo
Northern Ireland

Murder investigation after man found dead and child seriously injured in Co Tyrone

The PSNI said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
3.15pm, 29 Aug 2026
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A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched following the death of a man in Co Tyrone. 

The PSNI said the man was found dead alongside a seriously injured child in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon this morning. 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police remain at the scene and have urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Sinn Féin councillor for Dungannon Deirdre Varsani said there is “a strong sense of shock and trauma” in the area following the incident. 

“There is a strong police presence in the area today, trying to carry out investigations and find out and establish what happened,” she said. 

She asked people to be respectful and to contact police if they have any information that could be relevant to the investigation. 

With reporting from Press Association

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