Witness appeal after body of woman (20s) found in Dublin park

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after the body of a woman was discovered in a Dublin park on Tuesday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was discovered in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12.

Her body has since been removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination has been conducted by the state pathologist.

Gardaí said that the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

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A technical examination of the scene has been carried out, and a Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at Crumlin Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area of Ravensdale Park and Kimmage Road Lower, Dublin 12 between 8.30pm on Monday 24 August 2026 and 8.30am on Tuesday 25 August 2026 and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on (01) 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.