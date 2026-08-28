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Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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4.31pm, 28 Aug 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

The schools are back, Electric Picnic is on, the rain has returned, and Enoch Burke is once again standing outside Wilson’s Hospital School. Summer is well and truly over.

But before you dig out the schoolbags and raincoats, there’s one final test to get through (it’s this one, the Newshound Quiz).

Which high-end Co Westmeath hotel voluntarily closed this week following an outbreak of norovirus?
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Wineport Lodge
Glasson Lakehouse

Sheraton Athlone
Hodson Bay
Electric Picnic is officially kicking off today. Attendees are allowed to bring a maximum of how many cans into the campsite this weekend?
Rolling News
24
30

36
48
Country music legend Dolly Parton passed away this week. How old was she?
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70 years old
76 years old

80 years old
83 years old
The National Transport Authority announced this week that it is planning to spend around €500,000 adding what to bus stops?
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USB charging points
Digital advertising screens

Solar-powered lights
Heated seats
The Dáil was recalled early from its summer recess today to approve an extension of cuts to what?
Oireachtas TV
VAT
Fuel taxes

USC
Local property tax
Maura Higgins was confirmed this week as the host of a reboot of which TV dating show?
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Take Me Out
Blind Date

First Dates
The Dating Game
Meta agreed to pay up to how much this week to settle US claims over alleged harms to children using Facebook and Instagram?
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$6 billion
$10 billion

$14 billion
$18 billion
US president Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would be renaming Lake Ontario (a large body of water shared by the US and Canada) to... what?
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Lake Trump
Lake New York

Lake Reagan
Lake America
Two Irish tourists were among hundreds reported missing following devastating flash floods in which country?
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Nepal
Bhutan

Bangladesh
Myanmar
Actor Tim Curry died at the age of 80 this week. Which Muppets movie did he play a lead role in?
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Muppets Treasure Island
Muppets from Space

The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Certified Newshound
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Paperboy
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You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
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