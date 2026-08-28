The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
The schools are back, Electric Picnic is on, the rain has returned, and Enoch Burke is once again standing outside Wilson’s Hospital School. Summer is well and truly over.
But before you dig out the schoolbags and raincoats, there’s one final test to get through (it’s this one, the Newshound Quiz).
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