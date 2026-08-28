The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

The schools are back, Electric Picnic is on, the rain has returned, and Enoch Burke is once again standing outside Wilson’s Hospital School. Summer is well and truly over.

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But before you dig out the schoolbags and raincoats, there’s one final test to get through (it’s this one, the Newshound Quiz).