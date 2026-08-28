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Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.00pm, 28 Aug 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #FUEL SUPPORTS The Dáil reconvened today to vote on the planned extension of fuel supports, but there was anger from the opposition that only an hour was given for the debate. 

2. #HOMELESS CHILDREN The number of children in emergency accommodation has hit a record high of 5,659, according to the latest homelessness figures.

3. #VALENCIA Foul play has been ruled out in the deaths of an Irish woman and her husband in a hot tub in Valencia following postmortem examinations.

4. #DOWNPOURS Heavy rain caused flooding in Kerry and Dublin on Thursday evening as the country was hit by heavy downpours after a very dry summer.

5. #NEPAL Two Irish citizens who are missing in Nepal following the devastating flash floods that hit the country earlier this week have been named by the country’s department of tourism.

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