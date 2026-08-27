Status Yellow rain warning due to come into effect for six counties

HEAVY RAIN IS expected in the southeast of the country, with a Status Yellow rain warning set to come into effect this afternoon.

Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford will come under the warning from 12pm until 3am on Friday.

Met Éireann said the spells of heavy rain are expected with a possibility of thunderstorms, which could lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The forecaster also warned that outdoor events could be impacted. It comes amid a “very mixed” forecast for Stradbally, Co Laois, where tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend upon the town for the festival Electric Picnic.

This morning will start off dry, though outbreaks of rain in the south will gradually extend over much of the east, south and midlands through the morning, turning heavy at times with the chance of thunderstorms bringing the potential for surface flooding.

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Dry at first apart from some mist & fog



Rain will extend over the E, S & midlands through the morning,heavy at times,chance of thunderstorms⛈️



Rainfall warning➡️https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS



Drier & warmer in the W & NW with isolated showers & thunderstorms⛈️



Highs of 18 to 24C pic.twitter.com/WybWqdtyh0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 27, 2026

It will be drier and warmer in the west and northwest with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 18C to 24C.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain will continue over much of the south, east and midlands, turning heavy in places with thunder possible. It will be drier in the west and northwest with just a few showers. Lows of 13C to 16C.

The rain will gradually ease overnight and start to clear eastwards by Friday morning, which will be a bright day for most of the country. Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast, with highest temperatures of 18C to 23C.

Friday night will be dry at first, but outbreaks of rain will extend over much of the country through the night, with temperatures dropping to 12C to 16C.

Saturday will have a wet start with the rain continuing. It will gradually clear eastwards through the morning and early afternoon, with drier and brighter weather following. Temperatures will reach between 16C to 21C.

Sunday will see outbreaks of rain becoming more widespread, turning heavy at times with a chance of thunderstorms. It will be cooler than previous days, with highest temperatures of 16C to 19C degrees.