GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Nepal

1. Rescuers are searching for more than 1,300 people missing on the Nepal-Tibet border, including two Irish tourists, after devastating flash floods and landslides killed at least 165 people and swept away entire villages.

Nepali police so far have recovered 177 bodies, while the country’s disaster agency said some 823 people remain out of contact.

M9 crash

2. Dozens of TikTok accounts showing car thefts and dangerous driving remain online, a week and a half after five teenagers died and four family members in another car were injured in the M9 crash.

There is also evidence the social media platform’s algorithm is presenting such videos to users who have previously viewed them – essentially boosting their visibility.

Fuel excise duty

3. Government ministers are to meet today to discuss the extension of cuts to fuel taxes before the Dáil is recalled on Friday to vote on the measure.

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The government has said the temporary reductions to fuel excise, which were extended in June, will now be extended beyond September.

Rain warning

4. Heavy rain is expected in the southeast of the country, with a Status Yellow rain warning set to come into effect this afternoon.

Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford will come under the warning from 12pm until 3am on Friday.

Football

5. Uefa looks set to drop its threat to boycott all Fifa competitions after receiving guarantees that world football’s governing body will not repeat president Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

Organic farming

6. Former Green Party minister Pippa Hackett writes that Ireland needs to make the bold move to organic to break free from volatile global markets, fossil-fuel fertilisers and an increasingly fragile agricultural model.

Limerick

7. A Limerick family has sought answers from the HSE over the “disgusting” treatment of their late mother, who had dementia, at University Hospital Limerick.

Kells

8. Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Meath.

RIP Dolly

9. As the world continues to mourn Dolly Parton, Marion McKeone writes about how she was a figure that was able to bridge the political and cultural divides that have fractured the USA.