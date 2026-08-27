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Curry's celebrated acting career spanned over several decades Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

What is your favourite Tim Curry film?

Many have paid tribute to the actor following his death aged 80.
10.47am, 27 Aug 2026
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TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for actor Tim Curry, who has died at the age of 80.

Curry enjoyed a long career spanning decades, with some of his best-known roles including Frank-N-Furter in the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rooster Hannigan in Annie, Mr Hector in Home Alone 2 and Pennywise in the 1990 adaptation of It.

Actress Carol Burnett and author Stephen King are among those to pay tribute to Curry, with Burnett saying “nobody could play lovable villains better” than her Annie co-star.

The Muppets Instagram account also posted a tribute to the actor, who starred in Muppet Treasure Island, describing him as “witty, charming, unnerving and deeply funny”.

As many reflect on his life and career, we want to ask: What is your favourite Tim Curry film?


Poll Results:

Home Alone 2 (681)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (623)
Muppet Treasure island (195)
Other (let us know in the comments) (138)
Clue (136)
The Three Musketeers (105)
Annie (90)
Addams Family Reunion (62)

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