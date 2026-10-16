The applications for apartments at Woodbrook will open on Tuesday 20 October at 12pm Land Development Agency
South Dublin

Rents start at €1,400 for a one-bed as applications open for 300 south Dublin cost-rentals

The A-rated apartments are beside Woodbrook Dart station.
10.07am, 16 Oct 2026
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APPLICATIONS FOR 328 cost-rental apartments in south Dublin will open next Tuesday, the Land Development Agency (LDA) has announced.

The development in Shankill comprises 102 one-bedroom apartments, 220 two-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom duplexes.

Monthly rents for the apartments are set at €1,495, €1,665 and €1,750 respectively.

The A-rated apartments are beside Woodbrook Dart station and form part of a wider development by Castlethorn.

A crèche, primary school and neighbourhood centre are planned for the development.

The application process to rent the apartments will begin at 12pm on 20 October, and will be open for seven days; the LDA says applicants should check its website for information about requirements.

Cost-rental is a form of housing that is intended for people who do not qualify for social housing or other State housing supports, but who struggle to afford a home in the private rental market.

Rents under the scheme are set at least 25% below market rates.

The Government’s Housing for All plan set a target of 18,000 cost rental homes by 2030, although its newer housing plan says its annual target is 7,500 affordable purchase and cost rental homes combined.

A total of 2,347 cost rental homes were delivered nationally in 2025, including 508 by the LDA, according to figures published by the Irish Council for Social Housing.

Latest quarterly figures from the Department of Housing show 472 cost rental homes delivered in the first three months of 2026.

LDA chief executive John Coleman said the Woodbrook apartments would help meet demand for “secure and sustainable rental accommodation in south Dublin”.

The agency’s general cost rental criteria set a net household income ceiling of €66,000 for homes in Dublin, and it requires applicants to show they can afford the rent.

The Woodbrook development is currently listed as under construction, and the LDA says the homes are expected to be completed in early 2027.

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Readers argue whether the proposed rents for the Shankill apartments are actually affordable.
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The prices are branded as scandalous or unrealistic while a few find them reasonable
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High rents put these homes out of reach for workers
Doubts raised over whether this scheme is truly cost-rental
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