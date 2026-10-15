Two people arrested in connection with murder investigation into fatal Waterford arson attack

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with gardaí’s investigation into the fatal arson attack on a house in Waterford.
Gardaí confirmed they have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the attack.
Philip and Kim English, and their two children Jayden and Callum, were killed in the attack on their home in Waterford on Tuesday morning.
Two other children, Nadia and Elliot, remain in critical condition in CHI Crumlin.
Gardaí said they made the arrests of the man aged in his 20s and the woman aged in her 30s on Thursday afternoon.
The family’s home in Birchwood estate in Waterford city remains sealed off and subject to a technical examination.
Gardaí confirmed that post-mortem examinations on the victims have been completed, but results will not be released for operational reasons as the investigation continues.
They are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.
Those with information can speak to the garda investigation team at Waterford garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that they know.
Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am on Tuesday morning to come forward.
They are asking that anyone who was driving in the area around that time who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating gardaí.
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