10 children and one adult hospitalised after 'excess chlorine incident' at hotel swimming pool

TEN CHILDREN AND one adult have been hospitalised after an “excess chlorine incident” at a hotel swimming pool in Dublin.

The incident happened at about 3.35pm this afternoon at the Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley.

The Dalata Hotel Group, which owns the Clayton, confirmed in a statement this evening that emergency services were notified after “an excess chlorine incident occurred within the swimming pool”.

They said that 23 people who were using the pool at the time were medically assessed and 10 children and one adult were taken to hospital to receive medical attention.

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Dalata said the pool has been closed.

They also said a “thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding this incident will take place as soon as possible”.

The group added that their “thoughts are with those impacted and their families” and they are “doing everything in our power to support them and the emergency services”.

“Out of respect for those impacted and their relatives, we will not be commenting further at this time” they concluded.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement this evening that they are assisting with the incident.