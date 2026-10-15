Red Line Luas to be interrupted this weekend due to maintenance works

THE RED LINE Luas will be disrupted this weekend by maintenance and rail replacement works.

There will be no tram service operating between Tallaght/Saggart and Heuston on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October.

As a replacement, bus services will operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Heuston throughout the closure.

Advertisement

The Luas will continue to operate between Heuston and The Point, excluding Connolly.

A spokesperson said the temporary closure will allow essential engineering works to be carried out at two locations on the Red Line.

“These works include rail replacement at the M50 Bridge and repairs at James’s Street,” they said.

Customers are encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys and to check Luas.ie or Luas social media channels for updates.

You can also call the Luas Freefone service on 0818 300 604 for the latest travel information.