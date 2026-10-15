Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#STARSHIELD: SpaceX boss Elon Musk said any disruptions reported by Ukraine in using the Starshield satellite communications system would be the responsibility of the US government, not his company.
#SOUTHWARK CROWN COURT: Russell Brand turned into a “monster” when he stripped naked and raped a woman in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference, a court heard.
#UNITED STATES: The firing squad execution of a convicted military base shooter will not be livestreamed, US President Donald Trump announced Thursday, cancelling a contentious plan by defence secretary Pete Hegseth.
BOOKSHOPS IN LONDON are selling out of Sally Rooney novels as the Irish author’s publisher Faber announced it would be pulling her novels from circulation in the UK.
Faber has communicated to bookshops across the UK that they are permitted to sell out their current stock, but they will not be able to attain further stock of Rooney’s body of work.
The Journal spoke to bookshops in the UK about their plans.
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