UK bookshops sell out of Sally Rooney after Palestine support forces publisher to stop circulation

BOOKSHOPS IN LONDON are selling out of Sally Rooney novels as the Irish author’s publisher Faber announced it would be pulling her novels from circulation in the UK.

In a statement, Faber said current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where it cannot pass on UK earnings to Rooney for her work.

“To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher,” it said, adding that it had taken the decision with Rooney’s full agreement.

Rooney has expressed support for Palestine Action, a protest group that the UK has proscribed as a terrorist organisation, and has said that fulfilling her contracts to publish work in the UK “could now constitute a serious criminal offence”.

Faber has communicated to bookshops across the UK that they are permitted to sell out their current stock, but they will not be able to attain further stock of Rooney’s body of work.

Brick Lane Bookshop, an independent bookshop in London, told The Journal that all Sally Rooney books are out of stock in their store.

“We’re all sold out at the moment, we’ve some on order,” the shop said. “We don’t expect we’ll get them anymore. They’re sold out everywhere now.”

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Sally Rooney has publicly declared her support for Palestine Action. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Paddy Screech, one of the owners of Word on the Water, told The Journal that he will not be removing any books from the shelves, and will continue to stock Rooney’s books “as long as it’s legal to source and sell”.

“I’ll happily make her books available,” he said.

It’s extremely strange. I don’t see the direct relationship between her political views and her books.

He said the publisher having to pull Rooney’s books from circulation is “evidence of how mad this law is”, referring to the UK’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, which has led to the arrest of more than 3,000 people at protests for expressing support for the group.

At Pages of Hackney, staff member Jo said that the bookshop has just sold out of all its stock of Rooney’s books.

“It’s not possible to buy from our wholesaler anymore,” she told The Journal over the phone.

Rose, of Daunt Books Marylebone, said that it’s a “great shame we can’t sell Sally Rooney books anymore”.

She said she has been informed by the publisher that retailers are permitted to sell their remaining stock, but they will no longer be able to secure stock from wholesalers.