Gardaí investigating after body of man who died violently discovered in Mallow

THE BODY OF a man has been discovered in Mallow, Co Cork.

The man has not yet been identified.

Garda sources have said gardaí believe the man died under violent circumstances.

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The discovery was made in Ballyellis at around 1.30pm today.

The man’s body is still at the scene, which is currently being preserved for forensic examination.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will assist in determining the course of the garda investigation.

Gardaí say an incident room has been established at Mallow Garda Station.