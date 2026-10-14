Government and unions set out stalls over the airwaves as massive national strike begins

THE GOVERNMENT AND unions are battling it out over the airwaves this morning as a widespread public sector strike begins.

Workers are protesting for a new public pay deal, which unions and the government have not yet negotiated after a previous deal expired earlier this year.

Many public services will be unavailable or interrupted today.

All non-urgent healthcare services are cancelled, schools are shut, and administrative work at government departments and local authorities will not be done.

It’s the largest strike Ireland has seen in more than 17 years, with unions suggesting that the amount of people taking industrial action today could number around 400,000.

Follow along with The Journal as we bring you live updates about the strike.

Workers at public third level colleges like University College Cork and the University of Galway are out picketing this morning. A strong picket at University College Cork this morning 💪 #Cork #IFUT #PublicServicePay https://t.co/8Ak1hh9lHs — IFUT (@ifut) October 14, 2026 📣 Solidarity to our members at Galway University this morning on the picket line #PublicSectorPay #IFUT #HigherEducation https://t.co/JVotcANDJj — IFUT (@ifut) October 14, 2026 I was going to write a post about what kind of weather strikers can expect today while they’re out on the pickets – but of course, Met Éireann is affected by the strike too. “Due to industrial action, there will be disruptions to updates on met.ie on Wednesday 14th October,” its website says. The latest update from Met Éireann website was at 10pm last night. We do know from the forecasting it did yesterday that today is expected to be windy and mostly dry to start off, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Later in the afternoon and evening, “persistent and heavy rain” is expected to move into the west and northwest of the country. Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a windy day with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching strong to gale force in western and northwestern coastal parts🌬️ While some bright or sunny spells are likely to begin further to the east, it'll become cloudy generally🌥️ https://t.co/cFZpaBHtxE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 13, 2026 Some bus routes may be affected Our reporter Sophie has the latest on the impact of the strike on public transport. Public transport services across the Transport For Ireland network, which includes buses, Dart, Luas and rail, are not participating in the strike and are expected to operate as normal. However, the National Bus and Railworkers’ Union (NBRU) issued a notice to members working in Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann advising them that in the spirit of solidarity, they should not cross a picket line. The union said that, while travelling on an official route, Dublin Bus services may encounter picket lines at hospitals, ports or colleges, or other places affected by the industrial action. There is no industrial action at bus garages, and the NBRU said striking unions have not yet posted pickets across vehicular entrances at hospitals, ports or colleges. At schools, hospitals and other public buildings around the countries, striking workers are turning out to picket and have their voices heard. One of the most visible pickets is at St James’ Hospital in Dublin, where countless Luas passengers will pass by today. Last night, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said that pay could be the starting point for negotiations on a new deal between the government and unions. What’s the response from unions? Fórsa General Secretary Kevin Callinan has said that he welcomes the minister’s comments and that he feels it shows that today’s strike was necessary – but also that it made him wonder whether the strike could have been avoided if the minister had engaged with unions sooner. Callinan was speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland not long after Minister for Higher Education James Lawless was setting out the government’s stall on the same programme. Calinan said that Chambers’ words “give some ground for optimism” but that unions are “dealing with a very difficult situation where there has been a fundamental breach of trust” and a “loss of confidence in the industrial relations system”. Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan pictured at a press conference in September. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie At Dublin City Council’s North City Operations Depot in Ballymun, workers were out on strike from midnight. And we’re off! Picket line solid at DCC North City Operations Depot in Ballymun. Striking since midnight. 🕛 #UnionStrike https://t.co/3sC7IfcwP9 — SIPTU (@SIPTU) October 14, 2026 'Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed' So far, the government has invited unions to talks, but unions have reject the offer because, they say, there weren’t new proposals on the table to address their concerns. On Morning Ireland, Lawless was asked about unions seeking a commitment from the government that the issue of pay will be dealt with upfront in any negotiations. “In any set of negotiations, two sides go in. A number of issues are traversed. Progress is made on some, and then you move on to others, and then eventually you agree a final deal,” Lawless said. “If the unions want it to be the first item on the agenda, that’s fine. There’s no issue with that whatsoever. However, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, is a simple principle of negotiation.” He added that the government “ultimately” has to “be the guardians of the public purse” and “taxpayers’ money”. Various government members will be out today putting forward their position on the strike, and one of the first to hit the airwaves is Minister for Higher Education James Lawless. Lawless has said the action is “regrettable” but that he “respects” the right of workers to vote to strike. Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said a second day of strike action should be avoided. “Let’s try to avoid all that. Let’s get around the table,” he said. Minister for Higher Education James Lawless Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie The strike started early for some workers. At Dublin Port, workers engaged in a midnight picket. Thom McDermott / Fórsa Thom McDermott / Fórsa / Fórsa Okay, so who's not striking? Some public sector workers aren’t striking because their union is not part of the industrial action, and in some cases, arrangements are in place to protect essential services. Here’s a quick look at some of those (and there’s more detail here). Members of the main union representing consultants, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, will not be striking

Emergency departments and other critical, time-sensitive healthcare services, such as urgent cancer treatment and dialysis, will continue. Ambulance services will continue with a curtailed service

GPs, GP out-of-hours and pharmacists remain available

Siptu has said fire brigades will operate with reduced service on Wednesday.

Prison officers will be mounting pickets outside individual prisons but essential prison operations will continue

Gardaí are not striking, though civilians employed by An Garda Síochána will picket outside Garda Headquarters

Fórsa members who work for Revenue, the Department of Agriculture and the HSE who work at Dublin Port will be picketing outside the port, but a spokesperson for the port said it “remains fully operational and contingency arrangements are in place to manage traffic and minimise disruption”

The Department of Social Protection said social welfare payments would not be affected by the strike

An Post workers are not part of the strike but the Communication Workers’ Union, which represents workers in the tech, postal and telecommunications sector, has advised members not to cross picket lines Who's striking? A significant number of job roles are taking part in the strike today. We have the full breakdown for you here. Here’s a quick summary of some of the key roles striking: Administrative staff across government departments and state agencies

Local authority workers

Primary school teachers, secondary school teachers, and SNAs

College lecturers

Consultants and public and community health doctors represented by the Irish Medical Organisation

Nurses and midwives in the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation

Mental health and intellectual disability nurses in the Psychiatric Nurses Association

National Ambulance Service workers in Siptu

Dentists working in the HSE in the Irish Dental Association File photo from a strike by care and community sector workers in 2022. Brian Lawless / PA/Alamy Brian Lawless / PA/Alamy / PA/Alamy Why are workers striking? As you can probably guess, the reason for the strike ultimately comes down to pay. Specifically, it relates to the government and unions failing to reach an agreement on a new public sector pay deal since the Public Service Agreement 2024-2026 expired in June. Budget 2027 allocated funding of €1.2 billion for a new agreement. However, unions are looking for a new pay deal that will increase pay at a rate that beats inflation. Inflation is currently running at 4.1% and union sources have told The Journal that although different unions have different expectations, the lowest they will accept is a 5% increase. They described the budget offering as an “insult”. There was speculation in recent days about whether the planned strike would go ahead or not, but D-Day has arrived and the strike is very much on. On her way into the office, my colleague Sophie noticed that there was more litter on South Great George’s Street in Dublin than usual. Dublin City Council staff have been striking since midnight, and the council warned yesterday that litter and waste are “likely to build up across the city”. Litter on South Great George's Street before 7am this morning. Sophie Finn / The Journal Sophie Finn / The Journal / The Journal GOOD MORNING from The Journal. Traffic was lighter than usual heading in to Dublin city centre this morning. Around the country, thousands of public sector workers are striking today, preparing to head to pickets to voice their discontent at the absence of a new public sector pay deal since the previous one expired earlier this year. We’ll have all the updates you need throughout the day.

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