Dublin City Council waste collection is on strike today David Mac Redmond/The Journal
Strike Day

Litter and rubbish build up on Dublin's streets during strike

Overflowing bins and discarded rubbish can be seen in the city.
4.40pm, 14 Oct 2026
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WITH STREET CLEANERS among those participating in the national public sector strike, litter and rubbish have begun building up in Dublin city centre. 

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council warned on Tuesday that litter and waste were “likely to build up across the city” during the strike.

In a statement, a spokesperson said all council offices are closed to the public and services are limited to critical and emergency services only.

“The strike will particularly affect waste management and street cleansing. Staff will not be available to empty litter bins or to clean streets, parks and public spaces,” the spokesperson said.

Evidence of this could be seen from early this morning on some streets around the city.

IMG_6094 South Great George's street just before 7am this morning Sophie Finn / The Journal Sophie Finn / The Journal / The Journal

Rubbish has also built up throughout the day, with some bins overflowing by lunchtime.

IMG_5141 Dublin's South Circular Road Laura Byrne / The Journal Laura Byrne / The Journal / The Journal

Anthony, a caretaker with Dublin City Council’s housing section who was on strike today, said the streets of Dublin would begin looking very dirty without the council’s municipal workers taking care of it.

20261014_100442 David Mac Redmond / The Journal David Mac Redmond / The Journal / The Journal

Speaking to The Journal, Anthony said that it would take some time for workers to clean the city up again.

“Public bins will be all over the place,” he added.

Waste management services are expected to resume on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Sophie Finn. 

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Readers argue whether the strike is to blame for Dublin's litter problem
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Some blame the public and poor routine cleaning, while others point to the strike
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Dublin's streets are always this dirty
Cleaning intervals are insufficient
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