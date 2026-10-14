Met Éireann staff are on strike, meaning there's no updated weather forecast for today

MET ÉIREANN’S WEATHER forecast updates have been disrupted today as staff at the national forecaster take part in the nationwide public sector strike.

The latest national forecast displayed on the Met Éireann website this afternoon was issued at 10pm on Tuesday, with no updated forecast published since.

A notice at the top of the website warns visitors: “Due to industrial action, there will be disruptions to updates on met.ie on Wednesday 14 October.”

RTÉ’s usual radio and television weather slots have also been affected today, with forecasts from Tuesday being read out alongside references to the industrial action.

Essential services continuing

Speaking to The Journal on the picket line outside Met Éireann’s headquarters in Glasnevin this morning, Eoghan Harney, a representative of the meteorologists’ branch, said workers were disappointed to be taking industrial action.

“We’d much prefer to be not here. But look, the government hasn’t made a move, so this is what it’s come to,” Harney said.

Met Éireann is part of the Irish public sector; it’s a line division of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage within the Irish Civil Service.

As such, its staff are civil servants employed within the public service

A small group of workers gathered outside the headquarters today, receiving support from passing motorists who sounded their horns.

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Met Éireann staff pictured in Galsnevin today. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

Harney said staff were striking from 9am to 5pm, although arrangements had been made to maintain essential forecasting services.

“There are a couple of derogations in place to keep essential services open,” he said.

He explained that aviation forecasts would continue, while some staff members would still provide sea area forecasts needed by the coast guard for search-and-rescue operations.

Harney also highlighted the difficulties facing newer civil servants as wages struggle to keep pace with the cost of living, particularly in Dublin.

“Trying to live in Dublin on them is crazy. It’s absolutely crazy with the price of rent,” he said.

Harney added that some people had turned down jobs because of the cost of living in the capital.

Harney said workers were prepared to strike again next week if necessary, adding that “the ball is in the government’s court”.

The disruption comes as Met Éireann’s most recent forecast predicts strong winds and heavy rain across parts of the country today and Thursday.

The latest forecast (from Tuesday) warned of fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds today, reaching gale force along western and northwestern coasts.

Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are currently in effect in Donegal, Galway and Mayo, with rain warnings also in place in Leitrim and Sligo.

Persistent and heavy rain was also forecast to move into western and northwestern counties later today, with a risk of localised flooding in coastal areas overnight and into Thursday.