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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #WATERFORD Two people have been arrested in connection with gardaí’s investigation into the fatal arson attack on a house in Waterford.
2. #HIGH COURT Enoch Burke has been ordered back to prison for a sixth time after repeatedly breaching a High Court order not to trespass at Wilson’s Hospital School.
3. #JAILED Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a string of historical sex offences against two women when they were children.
4. UP IN THE AIR The EU’s top court has ruled that Dublin Airport’s controversial 32-million-passenger cap must be taken into account when allocating flight slots, even if it means airlines losing slots they previously held – but the Irish government can still ditch the cap if it wants to.
5. #WALK FREE FASHION BABY Lady Gaga lovers around the world wondered where the owner of the Gaga Daily fan account went for two years. It turns out, he was in a Belarusian jail.
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