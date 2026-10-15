Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to be sentenced today for child sex offences

FORMER DUP LEADER Jeffrey Donaldson will be sentenced later for a string of historical sex offences against two women when they were children.

Donaldson will appear in the dock at Newry Crown Court where he will learn from Judge Paul Ramsey how long he will spend in prison.

Judge Ramsey has previously told the ex-MP that he faces a “lengthy sentence”.

Donaldson, 63, was convicted in June of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008.

The former Lagan Valley MP has been in Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim awaiting sentencing since the end of the trial.

The two victims gave evidence against him earlier this year.

Complainant A gave evidence of inappropriate touching and kissing by Donaldson and an incident where he used a light to examine her genitals.

Complainant B told the trial she had been raped as a child of primary school age by Donaldson and later sexually assaulted by him.

Advertisement

Donaldson had denied the offences but the jury convicted him of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency.

At a pre-sentence hearing last month, extracts from victim impact statements from the two women were read.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s barrister Kieran Vaughan KC said during that hearing that the former politician was a man of “previous good character” who “did achieve significant things”.

But he added: “These convictions obliterate all those achievements he has made in his life.”

Since his conviction, Jeffrey Donaldson has been stripped of his knighthood and removed from the Privy Council.

His solicitor has previously confirmed that papers have been lodged for an appeal.

His wife Eleanor Donaldson (60) was found to have aided and abetted his crimes after a trial of the facts, which was granted on mental health grounds.

She cannot be given a prison sentence but could be given a treatment order or an absolute discharge.

The judge is due to decide on this at a later date.

Eleanor Donaldson has lodged an appeal against the outcome of her trial of the facts.