Illegal vapes and cannabis-based products worth over €3m seized

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED illegal vapes and cannabis-based products with an estimated street value of over €3 million.

The seizure was part of an ongoing operation targeting an organised crime group involved in the sale and supply of illegal vapes and cannabis products throughout the country.

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More than 100 gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), national specialist units and other units searched properties in counties Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Carlow on Wednesday.

Along with the illegal vapes and cannabis-based products, gardaí also seized more than €235,000 in cash, £3,000 (€4,000) in sterling, $3,500 (€3,000) in US dollars and a number of high-value vehicles.

The seized products will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.