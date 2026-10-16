Funeral details announced for Philip, Kim, Jayden and Callum English after deadly arson attack

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS HAVE been announced for Philip and Kim English, and their two children, Jayden and Callum, who were killed in an arson attack on their home in Waterford on Tuesday morning.

A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday in connection with the gardaí’s investigation into the fatal arson attack.

The members of the English family will repose in the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre, Waterford, on Sunday from 2pm until 5pm.

A mass will be held in the Sacred Heart Church at 1pm on Monday, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery, Waterford.

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The family has asked for family flowers only, with any donations in lieu of flowers to be given to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Two other children injured in Tuesday’s attack, Nadia and Elliot, remain in critical condition in CHI Crumlin.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Damien Tiernan, broadcaster from Waterford Local Radio, said there will be a “very large turnout” at the funeral, with representatives for the government and the President expected.

Tiernan said the murders of the English family members, who were very well-liked, have left a “sense of gloom” over Waterford city.

He said he knew the English family for a number of years, adding: ”They would have been very well-known, very well-liked, not involved in criminality whatsoever.”

Tiernan described Philip as a “lovable sort of a guy” with a happy smile.

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“A guy that would do anything for various people close to him,” he added.

Tiernan said the church where the funeral is to take place is not far from Johnville Football Club, where he said Callum played his last match on Saturday.

Tiernan said Philip and Kim regularly went to the club to support Callum at his matches. He said the number five jersey Callum wore is being retired from the squad permanently.