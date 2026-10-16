Poll: Do you like playing host to houseguests staying in your home?

THERE’S A WHOLE load of debate happening online right now about the etiquette of staying in your friend’s house in a city if you’re travelling there for whatever reason.

The discourse is largely about New York, and whether it’s okay to ask to stay in a friend’s house if you’re going to a concert there, for example.

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The debate being whether this is simply just how friends who live in different places stay in touch, or whether you’re taking advantage of their place in the city.

In Ireland, it’s long been a feature that people from rural areas who move to Dublin or another city have frequently been expected to put friends and family up for the night if they’re, say, getting a flight the next morning, or maybe going for a job interview.

There’s also the argument that while this was common in times past, people just lead more solo lives nowadays and expecting people to be hosts isn’t as reasonable as it used to be.

So today we’re asking: Do you like playing host to houseguests staying in your home?

