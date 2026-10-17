Mark Cullen.
Court

Man (30s) due in court in connection with fatal shooting of Mark Cullen in Dún Laoghaire

A man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.
7.46am, 17 Oct 2026
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A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Mark Cullen in Dún Laoghaire earlier this year.

Cullen (39) died after he was shot in the leg at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue, in south Co Dublin on 5 July.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man in his 30s, who was arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation, has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No. 4) in Dublin at 10.30am today.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the investigation in July and September, respectively.

Both were subsequently released without charge.

It is understood that Mark Cullen had a number of criminal convictions, including convictions for selling drugs.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

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