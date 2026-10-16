Public sector workers call off strike next week after discussions with government

UNIONS HAVE AGREED to suspend a second day of strike action next Wednesday following talks with the government.

It comes after more than 300,000 public sector workers took part in the largest strike in 17 years.

The government has now agreed to appoint an independent third party, Kevin Foley, to conduct “an intensive and focused exercise” aimed at constructing a basis for formal negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The process may get underway “as soon as tomorrow morning”, a statement from Fórsa said.

After the talks between the government and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Public Services Committee (ICTU PSC), a meeting of the 19 unions involved agreed to suspend strike action due to take place next Wednesday.

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In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he hopes this will “allow for all sides to move forward together into meaningful negotiation and ultimately to a successful conclusion”.

“I hugely value the contributions our public service workers make. They are the backbone of our healthcare, social care, education and so many other sectors,” he said.

“There is now a real opportunity to make progress where both parties are prepared to come together and explore the various issues, with a genuine commitment to dialogue.”

PSC Chair Kevin Callinan said that the Taoiseach had come out of a meeting of the European Council in Brussels to call him and express his commitment to the process.

Following his conversation with the Taoiseach, Callinan believes that the government wanted to reach a public service agreement and an end to the dispute “quickly”.

“He said that this would now need to be demonstrated in practice.”

While the strike action has been suspended, work-to-rule action will continue.