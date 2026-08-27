'Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could': Co-stars pay tribute to Tim Curry

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to English actor Tim Curry following his death at the age of 80.

Curry’s long-time manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz confirmed on Wednesday that he had died at his Los Angeles home.

Known for his wit and gift with voices, Curry was renowned for his portrayal of villains during a career that spanned nearly six decades, including Pennywise in It, the snooty concierge Mr Hector in Home Alone 2, and Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show, among many others.

He retired from film acting in 2012 after a major stroke that left his left side paralysed, though he continued to do voice work.

Susan Sarandon, who starred as Janet in The Rocky Horror Picture Show opposite Curry’s Dr Frank-N-Furter, shared several photos of them together on Instagram. “What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart,” she wrote.

“Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people. Love you, S.”

Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Barry Bostwick, who portrayed Janet’s fiancé Brad in the Rocky Horror, also paid tribute by referencing one of the songs in the film: “The river was deep but you swam it… the road was long but you ran it. Dammit Tim, I love you!”

Welsh actor Luke Evans, who portrayed Frank-N-Furter in the 2026 Broadway production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, wrote: “Three weeks ago, I wrote a letter to Tim Curry. He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many more people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us.

“There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic of that role that I’ve just spent 7 months playing.”

‘A good egg and a class act’

Evans also shared the letter he wrote to Curry, where he said being compared to him was “one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever received” and thanked him for his “fearless performance” as Frank-N-Furter.

In a statement to the New Zealand Herald, Rocky Horror Picture Show creator Richard O’Brien said: “Tim Curry was a wonderful man by nature who was also a wonderful performer and understood the difference between such delightful achievements.

“He never sought attention and never put himself before the roles that he played. He was, in short, a good egg and class act.”

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Curry also starred in the 1982 musical film Annie playing con-artist Rooster Hannigan, brother to Carol Burnett’s Miss Hannigan, where he plots with his girlfriend to pose as the orphan’s parents to gain a reward.

The US actress and comedian shared a clip from the film of the pair performing the song Easy Street. “We had such a wonderful time working together on “Annie.” Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could,” she wrote.

“He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him.”

‘Honorary Muppet’

Among his other roles was Long John Silver in the 1996 classic Muppet Treasure Island.

A tribute on the Muppets’ Instagram account read: “Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry.

“As a performer he was unparalleled – witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny.”

“We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures to have been part of Long John Silver’s crew. Thank you for everything, Tim.”

Tim Curry, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in Muppet Treasure Island. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rob Schneider paid tribute to his “great and wonderful” Home Alone 2 co-star, saying: “It was truly an honour to know you.”

He shared a lengthy message to Instagram, accompanied by a picture of Curry in the Christmas film, in which he also said: “I have never known another actor who could say more with a knowing grin or a raised eyebrow than the splendid Tim Curry.”

Schneider described feeling “astonished as a young actor” as he watched his co-star film seven “completely different” but “fantastic” takes of a scene.

He said: “I asked him about it, and he gave me a great gift. Tim said, ‘I want to give the director different choices! It’s not my job to decide which one. It’s up to him!’”

Actor Richard E Grant shared a photo of Curry in his famous role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show as he paid tribute, praising the star for his “indelible, fearless insouciance”.

It author Stephen King also paid tribute, writing on Threads: “Tim Curry, the original Pennywise. RIP.”