Gardaí have taken over 400 statements in investigation into homicide of Daniel Aruebose

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LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago
OVER 400 STATEMENTS have been taken by gardaí over the past year in relation to the murder of young child Daniel Aruebose.
Gardaí have released new information about how the investigation has progressed as this weekend marks one year since Tusla raised concerns about Daniel on 29 August 2025.
Daniel was last seen alive at his home in the Gallery Apartments in Donabate at the age of three.
To date, two people have been arrested and detained in connection with the investigation and later released without charge.
Gardaí recovered the human remains of a child on open ground in Donabate, Co Dublin on 17 September last year, and confirmed through DNA analysis that the remains were those of Daniel Aruebose.
A post-mortem examination was completed at Dublin City Mortuary, the results of which have not been released for operational reasons.
A homicide investigation was opened on 11 December last year.
Over the past year, 800 jobs have been conducted by gardaí, with the investigation team retaining over 100 physical exhibits and nearly 300 documentary exhibits.
Last December, a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder, but was subsequently released without charge.
Later in the month, police in Brazil arrested an Irish man in connection with Daniel’s death. In February this year, a man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí. It is understood the arrest was made off a flight at Dublin Airport.
The investigation into the young boy’s disappearance and homicide has involved gardaí collaborating with police forces in multiple other jurisdictions.
The garda statement said that “Daniel was a happy, vibrant young boy”, and that the force is “determined to vindicate Daniel’s human rights and remember him and his short life”.
The investigation team has engaged with law enforcement authorities in the United States, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom, alongside the Australian Federal Police, the Portuguese Judicial Police, Interpol and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.
“Coordination has also been maintained with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the central channels for Mutual Legal Assistance to gather critical evidence and facilitate international legal requests,” the garda statement said.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the disappearance and homicide of Daniel Aruebose to contact the investigation team at Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any member of An Garda Síochána.
Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was resident in The Gallery Apartments complex in Donabate between July 2019 to the present date to speak with the investigation team.
They are also appealing to the public to share any piece of information, even if it appears insignificant, with gardaí. Gardaí will determine the significance of the information.
Gardaí have also urged the public to verify any speculation, rumours or theories before sharing it.
Gardaí said that any contact will be welcomed by the investigation team and treated in the strictest confidence.
Last September, The Journal spoke to the former foster sister of Daniel, who said that she saw him “as a brother” and that he “became a part of the family quickly”.
The family had already fostered multiple children when Daniel was placed in their care, from birth, in December 2017.
She said that her family were devastated by the news that skeletal remains were found in Donabate.
“He was the sweetest little baby ever, we were all absolutely beside ourselves [when we got him]. He was so cute,” she told The Journal.
She said that the last time she saw Daniel was in the summer of 2019.
Daniel had been moved from the care of the foster family to his birth mother.
“He was with us for just under a year,” his foster sister said. “We got him the first day he was born and we had to give him back the day before his first birthday, when he went back to live with his biological family.
“Then he would come for a few days a week not long after that, he’d go back and forth, for about six months.”
Remembering Danny, his foster sister said: “He was so clever. I obviously might be a little biased, but he already had a strong personality, he loved dancing, he loved laughing, and he loved showing off that he understood you.
“We’d go ‘where’s the light?’ and he’d know from only a few months old, he’d point up at the light. He was just a very clever baby.”
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