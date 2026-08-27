Driver error suspected in incident that saw car crash off M50 bridge

GARDAÍ BELIEVE THAT a crash on the M50 in which a motorist drove their car through a barrier of a bridge and onto the road below was a case of driver error.

Emergency services went to the scene at Junction 10 near Ballymount, Dublin, on the busy city artery on Wednesday afternoon at around 3.30pm.

It is understood the leading theory for investigators is that the driver of the car became confused at a junction and inadvertently drove the car at speed, into a barrier and off the side of the bridge.

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The car, as it travelled through the air, avoided other vehicles that were travelling on the busy carriageways of the motorway as it hit the earthen banks and crash barrier below. It flipped a number of times and came to rest on the road below.

The crash resulted in major tailbacks as emergency services responded.

Investigations are ongoing and the people in the car, a man and woman, are being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

Gardaí examined the scene and the roadway was reopened some time after the incident.