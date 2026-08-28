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Here's what happened today: Friday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.08pm, 28 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

festivalgoers-during-the-electric-picnic-festival-at-stradbally-in-co-laois-picture-date-friday-august-28-2026 Festival goers pictured at Electric Picnic today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

washington-united-states-27th-aug-2026-washington-dc-august-27-a-poster-shows-the-name-change-from-lake-ontario-to-lake-america-beside-doug-burgum-us-secretary-of-the-interior-as-us-presiden US President Donald Trump pictured signing an executive order renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NEPAL: The level of trauma cascading from the Nepal flash floods is “enormous”, the Red Cross said, with early estimates suggesting 93,000 people may have been affected and that the death toll will continue to rise.

#LAKE ONTARIO: Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has said that his country “know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario”, after Donald Trump ordered it to be renamed “Lake America”.

#HEIST: Two men bought tickets to enter Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) before smashing a display case, grabbing a 200-carat platinum and diamond necklace and walking away, police said today.

#NORWAY: Tributes have been paid to King Harald V of Norway, who has died at the age of 89.

PARTING SHOT

IMG_0076 Festival-goers pictured at Electric Picnic. Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

Our own Valerie Flynn is in Stradbally for the weekend, where Electric Picnic has got off to a predictably soggy start.

A torrential downpour sent festival-goers scrambling for shelter this afternoon, with some even taking refuge in the portaloos, while the weather delayed the first acts on the main stage.

But spirits remain high and, in typically Irish fashion, the sun even came out in time for Jade’s set.

One attendee said she’s here to see singer songwriters Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi, whatever the weather.

“I don’t care if it rains. I’ll go home with pneumonia to get to the two of them,” she said.

Read Valerie Flynn’s full article here.

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