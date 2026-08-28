Downpour delays Electric Picnic main acts - but festival-goers say sure it's only a bit of rain

SEVERE RAIN LOOKS set to delay Friday’s biggest acts at Electric Picnic, the organisers have warned this evening.

In a notice sent out to punters via its app, the festival said acts on the main stage would be delayed. Pop star Jade (formerly of Little Mix) was due on stage at 6pm, but this was pushed back by 30 minutes.

Later, in a typically Irish change of scene the sun came out for Jade’s set.

Up-and-coming Irish noise rock band Gurriers over in the Electric Arena (the next biggest stage) are also delayed but only by 15 minutes.

After a roll of thunder around 5pm, a torrential downpour sent festival-goers slipping and sliding across the muddy ground this afternoon for shelter under trees, in tents – and even in the portaloos.

“We hid in the cubicles – but we were drowned on the way over to them,” laughed Cameron Lennon from Athy after the shower had passed.

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Cameron Lennon and Kennedy Nolan Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

Kennedy Nolan said she’s here to see singer songwriters Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi – whatever the weather.

“I don’t care if it rains. I’ll go home with pneumonia to get to the two of them,” she said.

Because they’re local, Lennon and Nolan are in the lucky position of being able to travel home tonight.

The main arena is already pretty messy - and there are three nights to go.

Luck was on Constance Vance’s side too – she pitched her tent this afternoon in glorious sunshine.

It definitely hasn’t been a case of the early bird catching the worm this year, as many festival-goers who availed of early entry on Thursday evening (for a fee) had to get walk in from the car and coach parks and set up camp in the rain.

Constance Vance (right) Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

“It’s Ireland – we’re going to have rain,” says Vance.

“One of the joys of Irish people is we do it no matter the weather.”

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“Look, it’s dry right now. And it’s only a bit of rain. You enjoy the sun more because of it.”

Sophie Eccles and Carl Reilly Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

Luck was on Sophie Eccles and Carl Reilly’s side too. There was only a bit of drizzle when they arrived at 2pm yesterday. Eccles reckons it’s always better to arrive a bit early – you can figure out where is going to get muddy. But Eccles and Reilly didn’t need to worry about that too much.

“We’re glamping,” says Eccles. “It’s so nice.”

By this morning, paths in the main campsites were very muddy. At least 100 people were queueing for a tent offering access to hairdryers and plugs for hair straighteners and curlers when The Journal passed by at around noon.

The main arena, especially the area around the main stage, is also fairly soft underfoot already – and there are three nights of tramping welly boots to come.

At the moment, more rain is forecast for tomorrow and Sunday – but spirits are high in Stradbally as the festival gets into the swing this evening. Wellies and ponchos at the ready.