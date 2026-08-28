Civil servant faces non-jury Special Criminal Court over alleged data leaks to hostile country

AN ALLEGED MOLE accused of leaking sensitive Irish government information to a hostile foreign power will be tried in the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Civil servant, Yevgen McKeeffe (46), who is originally from Ukraine but has Irish citizenship, stands accused of breaking the Official Secrets Act.

He was arrested in the departures area at Dublin Airport on 28 May, attempting to leave the country carrying €5,650 and a one-way ticket.

The Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU) has charged him with four offences between 11 July 2025, and 28 May this year.

The first is under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018 for unlawfully disclosing confidential information from a specific government department, which cannot be named for legal reasons.

He also faces a charge of breaching the Data Protection Act, alongside two counts under the Official Secrets Act for retaining official data from the same department, and communicating that information, prejudicially to the safety and preservation of the State, to another person.

On Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed the case would proceed on indictment at a higher level.

The case resumed on Friday at Cloverhill District Court, when Judge Patricia Cronin noted another development.

The DPP has stated that the trial will be held in the Special Criminal Court, which usually hears terrorism- or organised crime-related cases.

The judge recorded that this venue was necessary because the ordinary courts were not suitable.

Mr McKeeffe appeared via video link and has been a remand prisoner since 30 May, when bail was denied.

He was remanded in continuing custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on 25 September.

The prosecution must serve him with a book of evidence before he is returned for trial. However, State solicitor Mark Donnelly pointed to the “uniqueness” of the case and cautioned that it may not be ready on the next date.

Defence counsel Fiachra Treacy highlighted delays so far and that his client has been in custody for three months. The barrister called on prosecutors to expedite the matter.

Because of the nature of the case, only the High Court can consider a fresh bail application.

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The IT worker, who was denied bail earlier, denies the allegations.

Mr McKeeffe has lived in Ireland for 24 years and changed his name by deed poll.

Reporting restrictions imposed earlier bar journalists from revealing Mr McKeeffe’s Dublin address, the specific government department in which he worked, the overseas country involved in the case, or the information allegedly disclosed.

During Mr McKeeffe’s prior attempt to secure bail in June, Detective Sergeant Shay Palmer said the accused had been in his latest position since 2022 and, before that, in another department for six years.

He remains suspended from work pending the outcome of the case.

The Detective Sergeant said the SDU opened an intelligence-led investigation that led to Mr McKeeffe’s arrest as he was about to fly to Turkey.

It was alleged the man was then to proceed “on to his final destination where he would meet with his contact and share confidential information which had the potential of creating risk to the Irish State”.

At the bail hearing, it was said he had previously travelled out of the country in 2025 under his current name, but had used another name on an earlier flight.

The court heard gardaí seized electronic devices and documents during a search of his home computer.

His workplace was also examined, and gardaí seized his desktop computer. It was claimed that he sent information, in the form of documents, pictures or videos, to a “handler” in a foreign jurisdiction via the Telegram app on his mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Palmer maintained that Mr McKeeffe received payments in a foreign currency equivalent to €250–€260 for his efforts, which were lodged into his mother’s account.

Given the nature of the country involved, it was not possible to determine whether he received further sums in that nation.

The court heard he had signed the Official Secrets Act when he commenced his employment.

Detective Sergeant Palmer also raised significant flight risk concerns.

The court heard that the accused, who came to Ireland because he was homosexual and faced discrimination beforehand, had used four other variations of names.

The single man held an Irish passport and two other non-Irish travel documents but had been in Ireland lawfully since 2002 and had progressed to citizenship.

Defence counsel said the accused had changed his name to a more Irish one, and he had ties to the country through his job, friends and a mortgage on his home.