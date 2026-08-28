Postmortems rule out foul play in deaths of Irish woman and her husband in Valencia

FOUL PLAY HAS been ruled out in the deaths of an Irish woman and her husband in Valencia following postmortem examinations.

The couple were found dead in the jacuzzi in their Spanish holiday villa in the town of Cullera on Tuesday night. They were discovered by their two teenage children.

Tests are continuing to try to determine how exactly the couple lost their lives but post-mortems have endorsed the idea they were the victims of a freak “chain-reaction” accident.

The Valencia Civil Guard initially said that both of those who died were Irish but has since clarified that Thomasina McArdle was an Irish national, while Patrick Tobin was from New Zealand.

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Tobin was a New Zealand citizen and did not hold an Irish passport. He had lived in the UK for around 26 years.

His family in New Zealand and the UK are being assisted by New Zealand consular authorities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously confirmed that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also confirmed that it is aware of Tobin’s death.

With reporting from David Mac Redmond