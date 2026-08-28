TENS OF THOUSANDS of festival-goers are making their way to Stradbally for the 21st edition of Electric Picnic.

Fontaines DC, CMAT, Zara Larsson and Gorillaz are among the big names taking to the stage in Co Laois over the weekend.

While most attendees will have already packed their bags and made their way to the event, if you’ve left things until the last minute, here’s a guide of everything you need to know.

So, we’re asking: Have you ever been to Electric Picnic?

