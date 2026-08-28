Share your views on our Irish-language content
We suspect that rain jackets and wellies will be a popular choice at this year's festival... Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
The Daily Poll

Have you ever been to Electric Picnic?

Three days of music, comedy and everything in between are kicking off in Stradbally today.
10.06am, 28 Aug 2026
6.3k
49

TENS OF THOUSANDS of festival-goers are making their way to Stradbally for the 21st edition of Electric Picnic.

Fontaines DC, CMAT, Zara Larsson and Gorillaz are among the big names taking to the stage in Co Laois over the weekend.

While most attendees will have already packed their bags and made their way to the event, if you’ve left things until the last minute, here’s a guide of everything you need to know.

So, we’re asking: Have you ever been to Electric Picnic?


Poll Results:

No (2221)
Yes (1043)

Author
View 49 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
49 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie