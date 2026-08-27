Norovirus outbreak closes luxury Westmeath hotel Glasson Lakehouse

GLASSON LAKEHOUSE, A luxury hotel in Co Westmeath, has voluntarily closed after an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among people who attended the premises.

The HSE confirmed this afternoon that its Department of Public Health in Dublin and the Midlands has been investigating the outbreak since Monday, 24 August.

The premises has not been named by the HSE, but The Journal understands it is Glasson Lakehouse, a four-star hotel and wedding venue near Athlone.

It is understood that at least one wedding due to take place at Glasson Lakehouse this weekend has had to be moved to an alternative venue following the closure.

The hotel’s online booking system is also currently showing no rooms available to book until Wednesday, 2 September. It is not clear whether this is related to the outbreak or if the hotel was already fully booked for those dates.

The HSE said in a statement that its Public Health team is working with the National Environmental Health Service and the premises to investigate the outbreak.

It is also working to contact people who have been affected and provide them with advice.

“Management and staff at the premises are cooperating fully with Public Health advice,” the HSE statement said.

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“The premises has voluntarily closed to facilitate outbreak control measures.”

Glasson Lakehouse has been contacted by The Journal for comment and for further details about arrangements being made for weddings, guests and other events affected by the closure.

A statement from the hotel to media this afternoon said that the illness involved is norovirus and that some recent guests and members of staff had exhibited symptoms.

Norovirus is the most common cause of acute viral gastroenteritis.

It is not yet clear how many people have become ill or when Glasson Lakehouse will reopen. Members of the site’s golf club received a message stating that the site would be closed until at least Monday.

Gastroenteritis is an infection of the stomach and bowel which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

The HSE said symptoms can also include fever, muscle aches and a loss of appetite.

Gastroenteritis can be caused by a stomach bug and can spread through contaminated food or through close contact with somebody who is already experiencing symptoms.

People who become unwell are advised to stay away from work or school until they have been free of symptoms for 48 hours.