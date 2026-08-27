Enoch Burke returns to Wilson's Hospital on first day of school

ENOCH BURKE HAS returned to the gates of his former place of work, Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

The former history and German teacher returned to the Multyfarnham school this morning, as his legal battle challenging his dismissal rumbles on.

Burke was first formally suspended from his teaching post at the school in 2022.

In July, he was released from his fifth stay at Mountjoy Prison for violating a court order that stipulated he not present at the school.

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His release came after a High Court order issued due to the cessation of the school year. However, he was warned that a permanent injunction barring him from entering the school grounds remains in place.

Upon his release, the High Court judge said that if Burke were to breach this injunction, the school could make a fresh application for his committal for being in breach of a court order.

Burke has spent over 700 days in prison in separate spells, arising from his contempt of the court order barring him from presenting at the school.

He has also amassed outstanding fines of over €208,000 imposed by the courts.

He was formally dismissed from his position for alleged gross misconduct after an appeal last May found his challenge to his dismissal had failed.

Burke has been granted High Court permission to challenge that decision and the procedure underpinning the appeal.