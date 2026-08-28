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The PSNI was also assisted by its air support unit (file image) Alamy
Armagh

Gardaí perform border checkpoints to assist PSNI in arresting two men after high-speed chase

Gardaí performed border checkpoints, which prevented the suspects from fleeing the North.
8.25am, 28 Aug 2026
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GARDAÍ PERFORMED BORDER checkpoints to assist the PSNI in arresting two men on suspicion of burglary.

On Thursday afternoon, the PSNI were performing an anti-burglary operation and became involved in a pursuit of a black VW Golf on the Gosford Road, Markethill, Co Armagh.

However, the vehicle made off towards the border at Newry and was travelling at high speed.

Officers from the PSNI’s air support unit and interceptors team apprehended the suspects with the assistance of local police.

The PSNI were also aided by colleagues from An Garda Síochána, who were also involved in the operation.

Gardaí performed border checkpoints, which prevented the suspects from fleeing the North.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and various driving offences, including dangerous driving.

A second man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested on suspicion of burglary. 

Both remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

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