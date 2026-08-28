Poll: What did you make of The Healy-Raes: Blood, Sweat & Tears?

THE HEALY-RAES are one of Ireland’s most fascinating political families, and a new documentary promised to give an insight into what makes TD brothers Michael and Danny tick.

The documentary, which aired on RTÉ, looked at the keys to their success, as well as what happened to lead Michael to leave his junior minister post earlier this year.

In our Best of the Box review, we said:

There’s plenty to learn about the Healy-Raes in Blood, Sweat & Tears, but there’s nonetheless the feeling that when it comes to this family, they will hold some of the true secrets of their success close to their chest.

But have you seen The Healy-Raes: Blood, Sweat & Tears, and if so, what did you think of it?

