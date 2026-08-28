Up to 14,000 US fans expected as American College Football returns to Dublin

AMERICAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL returns to Dublin on Saturday and attendees have been urged to use public transport as a number of road closures will be in place.

It’s thought that up to 14,000 US fans will be in Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Texas Christian University’s “Horned Frogs” and University of North Carolina’s “Tar Heels”.

From left: Cabin crew Amy Cummins; University of North Carolina kicker, Adam McCann-Gibbs, and cabin crew Aine Foy after arriving at Dublin Airport ahead of Aer Lingus College Football Classic Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

The Tar Heels team meanwhile includes Co Down native Adam McCann Gibbs, and the freshman punter could make his college football debut on home soil.

University of North Carolina is also coached by the legendary Bill Belichick, eight-time Super Bowl winner and one of America’s most recognisable sporting figures.

The two sides touched down at Dublin Airport yesterday on dedicated, Aer Lingus operated charter flights.

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick (centre) meeting Susanne Carberry of Aer Lingus after arriving at Dublin Airport ahead of Aer Lingus College Football Classic Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

This fixture marks the fifth consecutive year that the Aer Lingus College Football Classic will serve as a ‘Week Zero’ game.

This means the fixture is being played one week ahead of the beginning of the regular college football season.

The game itself will kick off at 5pm on Saturday, but fans have been encouraged to be in their seats by 4.15pm to enjoy a full-scale US game-day build up.

This will include university marching bands and cheer squads, mascots, and other team traditions.

Dublin City Council’s “Ceol Country” is also taking place this weekend and those heading to the game have been encouraged to enjoy it too beforehand.

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday in Merrion Park Square, with tickets prices at €5 each day.

Ceol Country poster

It starts at 12pm on each day and the Saturday line-up includes Nathan Carter, Claudia and Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell, Jack Keogh and Effie O’Neill.

The game meanwhile will be broadcast in the US on ESPN to an audience of over four million and domestically on TG4, and there are still tickets available for the game on Ticketmaster.

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Patrons have been advised to only purchase tickets from recognised sources and not to purchase tickets from touts under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, gardaí have advised all those travelling to the Aviva Stadium to use public transport as much as possible.

A spokesperson noted that there are limited spaces for patrons who travel by road and that tow wagons will be in operation for illegally or improperly parked vehicles that have the potential to cause traffic disruption and obstruction to emergency vehicles.

Those attending are also reminded that to “respect residents by behaving in an appropriate manner when going to and departing the stadium”.

A garda spokesperson said “issues such as illegal parking, particularly in Lansdowne Park, will not be tolerated”.

The spokesperson added that “anti-social behaviour, such as drinking and urinating in public, cause difficulties and will not be tolerated by gardaí”.

Meanwhile, there are 100 disabled parking spaces in the Aviva Stadium car park which can be accessed from Herbert Road, but patrons using this should be in the stadium two hours prior to the event starting or admittance cannot be guaranteed.

And as with all events at the Aviva Stadium, a garda cordon will be in effect on the streets that lead to the stadium.

Local residents, their immediate families, local business community will be facilitated at the barriers with proof of address.

However, proof of address does not guarantee entry through the cordon where high pedestrian volumes exist.

The following roads will be closed to through traffic from 12.15pm on Saturday:

Lansdowne Park

Lansdowne Lane

Lansdowne Road from Shelbourne Road to Herbert Bridge

Herbert Road

Newbridge Avenue

Bath Avenue

Londonbridge Road

The following roads will then be closed to through traffic from 3pm

The remainder of Lansdowne Road from Shelbourne Road to Pembroke Road

Shelbourne Road

Beatty’s Avenue

Ballsbridge Avenue

Meanwhile, garda no-parking cones will be placed at the following locations to prevent parking:

Lansdowne Road – Both sides from Shelbourne Road to Herbert Bridge

Herbert Road – Left side from Herbert Bridge to Tritonville Road

Lansdowne Lane – Left side from Shelbourne Road

Shelbourne Road – Both sides from Shelbourne Avenue to The Podium Entrance.

Shelbourne Road – Left side from The Podium Entrance to Bath Avenue.

Havelock Square – Right side from Bath Avenue to the Entrance Gate.

Northumberland Road – Both sides from Lansdowne Road to Haddington Road

Lansdowne Park

Gardaí have also reminded patrons of the colour-coded entry routes to the stadium.

Colour-coded entrances to the Aviva Stadium

People have been advised to leave plenty of time to find their route and that they should park or approach the stadium with these routes in mind.

After the match, everyone will also have to exit by the route they came in.