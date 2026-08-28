Over 160 staff at Irish 'unicorn' firm Cubic3 told their jobs are at risk

AROUND 160 STAFF members at tech firm Cubic3 have been told that their jobs are at risk, just over two years on from an injection of €473 million from global investor SoftBank.

Staff were told in a meeting earlier this month that financial pressures including the risk of being out priced by competitors are the main driving factor behind the layoffs.

They were also told that the company’s increasing investment in and use of AI is a contributing factor, albeit a more minor one.

Management are proposing to cut 70 roles globally with around 52 of them being Dublin or Ireland-based, it’s understood.

The proposed redundancies are to be compulsory, with selected staff due to get their notices on 21 September.

The company became a subsidiary of SoftBank in a deal finalised in 2024, which saw it achieve ‘unicorn’ status – meaning it’s valued at $1 billion or more.

Former chief executive Barry Napier took home over €100 million in the deal, it was reported, while current chief executive Shane Sorohan netted €3 million, and 190 employees shared a windfall of €75 million.

It was one of the largest ever tech deals involving an Irish-founded company.

The firm was founded by Cork entrepreneur Pat Phelan in 2005. It provides software used in cars and agricultural vehicles and employs around 400 people in Ireland and globally today.

Advertisement

Its products have been installed in over 28 million vehicles to date, making the company an increasingly dominant player in its industry.

Former CEO Napier showing then Taoiseach Enda Kenny around back in 2016.

Collective redundancies have been avoided at the firm to date, but now some staff members who have worked there for as long as 15 years have been told that they may be made redundant.

Sorohan informed staff of the news at an all-hands meeting on 11 August, and an official consultation period commenced on 18 August, The Journal has learned.

A staff member whose job is at risk said: “It was clear that the CEO really didn’t want to be making the announcement, he’s worked alongside us all for years.”

The staff member adding that the workforce had been “key” to the firm’s success.

They said it was explained to workers that clients, which include Mercedes, John Deere, Honda and more, wanted more work done on projects for a better price, and that the firm was increasingly getting “out priced” by its competitors.

The employee said that when redundancies were announced, management in Cubic said that the increasing role of AI was a factor in the decision to lay off staff, albeit a “much lesser one” than the issue of being out priced by rivals.

“They’ve really invested in AI in the last year and we’ve been increasingly encouraged to use it, and to showcase how we can use it to save the company money and time,” they said.

We put a number of questions about the process to a spokesperson for Cubic3, including a request for comment on the number of staff affected. The spokesperson said the company would “not be making any further comments at this time”.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise said: “The Department received a notification of proposed collective redundancies from Cubic Telecom Ltd trading as Cubic3 on 18 August 2026.”